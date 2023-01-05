Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge - India power minister

Credit: REUTERS/KIRSTEN DONOVAN

January 05, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

New Delhi, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India believes huge subsidies announced by developed countries for their green hydrogen sector is in violation of World Trade Organisation norms, power minister R.K. Singh said on Thursday.

India aims to emerge as the most cost competitive source of green hydrogen in the world, Singh said, adding that the big subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen will be a challenge to the industry in India.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.