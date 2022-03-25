Huge plume of black smoke seen rising in the Red Sea city of Jeddah - witnesses

Contributor
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Published

A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah, where oil giant Aramco has several oil facilities, witnesses said on Friday.

RIYADH, March 25 (Reuters) - A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah, where oil giant Aramco 2222.SE has several oil facilities, witnesses said on Friday.

Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation "deep in Saudi Arabia".

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More