Huge plume of black smoke seen rising in the Red Sea city of Jeddah - witnesses

RIYADH, March 25 (Reuters) - A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah, where oil giant Aramco 2222.SE has several oil facilities, witnesses said on Friday.

Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation "deep in Saudi Arabia".

