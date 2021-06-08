US Markets
AMZN

Huge parts of the internet facing outages

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms.

Adds background

June 8 (Reuters) - Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the sites.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN NYT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular