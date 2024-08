In the past five years, direct indexing has become a valuable tool for advisors to personalize client portfolios, addressing unique tax and asset allocation needs. Between April 1 and May 1, 2024, FTSE Russell partnered with RIA Channel to conduct a survey of over 600 advisors from various firms...[Read More]

FTSE

direct indexing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.