Huge News for Asana, and Investors Aren't Happy

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) reported quarterly results on Wednesday, and the market didn't like the trends in the business. Not only is the work management software company still losing money, growth is slowing to a crawl, and customers seem to be reducing their spend.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Asana's trends and shows why this stock still isn't a great buy, despite its product being a customer favorite.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Asana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Asana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

