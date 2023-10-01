Huge fire erupts at police premises in Egypt's Ismailia – local media

Adds details

CAIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A huge fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early Monday, according to witnesses and local media.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames.

Two witnesses said fire engines were sent to the scene but appeared to be struggling to contain the blaze. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.