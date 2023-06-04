News & Insights

Huge fire breaks out at warehouse in Iranian city of Mashhad

June 04, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out on Sunday at a home appliances' warehouse in the northeast city of Mashhad in Iran, state media reported.

"Firefighters have been dispatched from different areas of the city," the official news agency IRNA said, without giving further details.

The Mashhad fire department said no casualties had been reported, while dozens of fire fighters were still working to put out the fire, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Susan Fenton)

