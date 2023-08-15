News & Insights

Huge fire at Tehran’s grand bazaar in Iran causes no casualties -Tasnim

August 15, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

"A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar and about 30 warehouses and shops were caught in flames," the spokesperson of Tehran's fire department said.

Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries but many financial losses are expected, Tasnim reported.

