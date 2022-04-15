Personal Finance

Huge Diversity Push in Advisor Recruiting

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Huge Diversity Push in Advisor Recruiting

Firms have quickly ramped up the incentives to recruit and retain financial advisor talent, but those efforts are even stronger for women and minority groups. Merrill Lynch chair of Diversity and Inclusion said the “war for talent is alive and well” and they are trying hard to hire women and people of color in their ranks. No firm is outright saying they are paying women more money in advisor roles, rumors are trickling out that women are seeing higher salaries in order to be attractive to firms. There has been a huge increase in press events and speeches pairing ‘women’ and ‘wealth management’ from major brokerages. UBS, Edward Jones, and Merril Lynch have set high bars for their target percentage of their advisors are women or people of color.

FinsumWomen are an extremely valuable part of financial firms and efforts to attract and retain them will only intensify. 

  • advisors
  • wealth management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular