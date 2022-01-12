World Markets

Huge blast goes off in Somali capital; four bodies at scene

Contributors
Feisal Omar Reuters
Abdi Sheikh Reuters
Published

A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on a road leading to the airport, and a Reuters photographer saw four bodies at the scene.

Adds details, background

MOGADISHU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on a road leading to the airport, and a Reuters photographer saw four bodies at the scene.

The explosion damaged four cars and two motor rickshaws. The photographer said it was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion. A paramedic was attending to at least one injured person.

Ahmed Nur, a shopkeeper nearby, said he had seen at least five bodies.

"I see five dead people wrapped in paper bags and covered with iron sheets, legs visible and then being transported in an ambulance," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular