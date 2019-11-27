Hudson's Bay To Review C$11/ Share Cash Offer From Catalyst Capital

(RTTNews) - Diversified retailer Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) on Wednesday confirmed that it has received a takeover offer of C$11 per share in cash from Catalyst Capital Group Inc.

In late October, Hudson's Bay announced that it agreed to be taken private by a group of Hudson's Bay shareholders at a price of $10.30 per share in cash.

Hudson's Bay now said its Special Committee of the Board of Directors will review the unsolicited proposal in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action that is in the best interests of HBC and the minority shareholders.

The company said no action is required by shareholders at this time, noting that there can be no assurances that any transaction with Catalyst will occur.

Hudson's Bay, founded in 1670, is the oldest company in North America. HBC's portfolio includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with nearly 250 stores and approximately 30,000 employees.

Hudson's Bay shares closed on Tuesday's trading at C$9.83, up 11.33 percent.

