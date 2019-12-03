Hudson's Bay Special Committee Sticks With Chairman Richard Baker's Offer

(RTTNews) - A consortium led by Hudson's Bay (HBC.TO) executive chairman Richard Baker, who collectively own about 57% of the outstanding common shares of HBC, said Tuesday that it believed that private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc's announcement is an illusory offer, intended to mislead minority shareholders, manipulate the market, and would only serve to frustrate the opportunity for minority shareholders to receive premium cash consideration for their shares.

The Special Committee continued to recommend that minority shareholders vote for the special resolution approving the offer from the consortium led by Richard Baker at the meeting of HBC shareholders to be held on December 17, 2019.

Baker's consortium said that the Catalyst announcement fails to identify or account for obvious and significant uses of cash to fund its proposal, and is not realistic in its assumptions regarding sources of cash.

The consortium also said that Hudson's Bay shareholders have a clear choice to make accept the all-cash Offer for C$10.30 per share from the consortium or remain Investors in HBC as a Public company.

On Monday, the Special Committee of Hudson's Bay concluded that the unsolicited proposal from The Catalyst Capital to acquire HBC is not reasonably capable of being consummated. As a result, Catalyst Capital's proposal for Hudson's Bay Co is not superior to a deal with the consortium led by Baker.

Catalyst last week made a competing offer of C$11.00 per share for Hudson's Bay, challenging the C$10.30 per share offer of the consortium led by Richard Baker.

On Monday, the Catalyst Capital Group filed a notice of application for a hearing with the Ontario Securities Commission in relation to the October 20, 2019 agreement between Hudson's Bay Company and certain insiders led by Richard Baker.

Catalyst sought to permanently prohibit the Baker Group from acquiring securities of HBC as contemplated under the Arrangement Agreement or any similar transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.