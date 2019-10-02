US Markets

Hudson's Bay shareholder calls Chairman Baker's take-private offer inadequate

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Hudson's Bay Co shareholder Paradise Developments on Wednesday became the latest investor to oppose Chairman Richard Baker's C$1.74 billion take-private offer for the department store operator, calling it inadequate.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO shareholder Paradise Developments on Wednesday became the latest investor to oppose Chairman Richard Baker's C$1.74 billion take-private offer for the department store operator, calling it inadequate.

The investor, which holds 1.2 million shares, or 0.6% stake, urged the board to negotiate for a better price or recommend that the "insider offer" be rejected.

The board should have J.P. Morgan Securities and Centerview Partners do a fair value of the retailer's real estate, said Paradise Developments, which has been a shareholder since August 2019. (https://reut.rs/2oy2fAo)

Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt in June lambasted the bid as "woefully inadequate" and said the company was worth double the group's offer of C$9.45 per share.

A special panel of Hudson's Bay reviewing the offer proposed by Chairman Richard Baker and a group of shareholders has said it was inadequate based on an initial analysis.

($1 = 1.3241 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular