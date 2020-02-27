Hudson's Bay gets shareholders' approval to Chairman Baker's go-private deal

US Markets

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it won shareholders' approval to take the Canadian department store operator private by chairman Richard Baker.

Baker and his partners have been in a tussle with the company's top shareholders and were forced to raise their takeover bid to around C$11 per share.

The move comes as the retailer struggles to grow sales in a competitive market, forcing it to close stores and sell units to focus on Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson's Bay in Canada.

The deal was backed by 98.28% of all shareholders and 94.46% common shareholders, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company expects the process to be completed on or around March 3.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

