US Markets

Hudson's Bay chairman considers sweetened bid for retailer

Contributor
Jessica DiNapoli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mark Blinch / Reuters

Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker and his partners have approached the retailer's minority stockholders, including bidding rival Catalyst Capital, to potentially raise their take-private bid, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

By Jessica DiNapoli

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO Chairman Richard Baker and his partners have approached the retailer's minority stockholders, including bidding rival Catalyst Capital, to potentially raise their take-private bid, a source familiar with the mattersaid on Tuesday.

Baker and his partners have floated the idea of increasing their bid to around C$11 per share, from a prior offer of C$10.30, about the same price Catalyst Capital Group offered for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner, the source said. (https://bloom.bg/2teuRBf)

The offer is not final or definite, the source added.

Reuters earlier this month reported the Baker-led buyout consortium did not win enough votes from other company shareholders by the Dec. 13 morning deadline ahead of a Dec. 17 special meeting.

Hudson's Bay, which was up 18% at C$9.64, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by in Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular