Hudson's Bay agrees to be taken private for C$11 a share

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO has agreed with a group pf shareholders to be taken private in a deal under which the company will buy stocks held by certain minority stakeholders for C$11 ($8.46) apiece in cash.

Catalyst Capital Group, Hudson's Bay's largest minority shareholder, has agreed to vote in favour of the deal, the retailer said in its statement on Friday.

It added that a special meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction will be held next month.

A consortium of Hudson's Bay investors led by its Executive Chairman Richard Baker approached the retailer's minority stockholders, including bidding rival Catalyst Capital, to potentially raise their take-private bid to around C$11 per share, from C$10.30, a source said last month.

($1 = 1.2997 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

