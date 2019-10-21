Hudson's Bay Agrees To Be Taken Private At $10.30/Share Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) announced Monday that, based on the unanimous recommendation of an independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors following an extensive review and analysis, it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with a group of Hudson's Bay shareholders to take the company private.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the common shares of Hudson's Bay not held by the Shareholder Group (who collectively own approximately 57% of the common shares of the Company on an as-converted basis), will be purchased for cancellation at a price of $10.30 per share in cash.

This price represents a premium of approximately 62% to Hudson's Bay's closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 7, 2019, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Shareholder Group's initial privatization proposal.

The price also represents an increase of 9% over the Shareholder Group's initial proposal on June 10, 2019 of $9.45 per share.

The Board, having received the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, determined that the arrangement is in the best interests of Hudson's Bay and fair to the Minority Shareholders. It recommends that Minority Shareholders vote in favor of the arrangement at the special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve the arrangement.

The transaction will be funded from existing cash resources of the Company and committed debt financing available to the Company arranged by Bank of America, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., and Royal Bank of Canada.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court approval, receipt of certain regulatory approvals and the approval of a majority of the minority of the Hudson's Bay shareholders and approval of holders of 75% of the shares voted at the special meeting of shareholders held to approve the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.