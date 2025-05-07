Stocks
HDSN

Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Revenue Decline Amid Low Refrigerant Prices and Strong Cash Position

May 07, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Hudson Technologies reports Q1 2025 revenue decline due to low refrigerant prices, maintains strong cash position, and continues buyback program.

Quiver AI Summary

Hudson Technologies, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing a revenue of $55.3 million, a 15% decline from $65.3 million in the previous year due to lower refrigerant prices, despite a slight increase in sales volume. The gross margin decreased to 22% compared to 33% in Q1 2024, influenced largely by pricing pressures. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $81 million in cash and no debt, while continuing its share repurchase program, having bought back $4.5 million in stock thus far in 2025. CEO Brian F. Coleman expressed confidence in the company’s prospects, highlighting growth opportunities in refrigerant reclamation due to regulatory changes and promising market conditions as the cooling season approaches.

Potential Positives

  • Reported $81 million in cash and no debt, indicating a strong financial position.
  • Continued share repurchase program demonstrates commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Strengthened reclamation business through the acquisition of USA Refrigerants, positioning the company for future growth amidst the declining supply of virgin HFCs.
  • Positive outlook on gross margin expectations for the core selling season, reflecting operational resilience.

Potential Negatives

  • First quarter revenue decreased by 15% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales levels.
  • Gross margin dropped to 22% from 33% in the first quarter of 2024, highlighting significant price-driven margin compression.
  • Net income fell to $2.8 million, down from $9.6 million in the prior year period, demonstrating a substantial decrease in profitability.

FAQ

What were Hudson Technologies' first quarter revenue results?

Hudson Technologies reported revenues of $55.3 million for Q1 2025, a 15% decrease compared to Q1 2024.

How much cash did Hudson Technologies have at the end of March 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Hudson Technologies had $81 million in cash and no debt.

What is Hudson Technologies' strategy for gross margin improvement?

The company aims for a mid-twenty percent gross margin during the core nine-month selling season.

How has the refrigerant market affected Hudson Technologies?

Decreased refrigerant prices have negatively impacted revenue despite slight increases in sales volume.

What are Hudson Technologies' plans regarding stock repurchases?

Hudson Technologies has repurchased $4.5 million of common stock as part of their ongoing stock buyback plan.

$HDSN Insider Trading Activity

$HDSN insiders have traded $HDSN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HDSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VINCENT P ABBATECOLA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $14,947

$HDSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $HDSN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HDSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HDSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Full Release





  • First quarter revenue reflects continued low refrigerant market price landscape




  • Reports $81 million in cash and no debt at March 31, 2025




  • Continues share repurchase program






WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “First quarter 2025 revenue reflected a slight increase in refrigerant sales volume, which was more than offset by lower overall refrigerant market pricing as compared to last year’s first quarter. First quarter 2025 sequential market pricing declined slightly from the fourth quarter of 2024, contributing to gross margin of 22%. We expect to be on track for our mid-twenty percent expected gross margin as we move through the core portion of the nine-month selling season. Additionally, we saw continued strength in the refrigerant recovery activities that feed our reclamation business, bolstered by our strengthened capabilities from the strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants last year. We are pleased with the start to 2025 and remain focused on successfully executing on the elements of our business that we can control – most importantly by ensuring that our customers have the refrigerants they need as the weather turns warmer and the cooling season gets fully underway.



“We believe the current phase down of HFC refrigerants under the AIM Act provides a substantial long-term opportunity for the continued growth of our reclamation business as the supply of virgin HFCs declines. In addition, several states are beginning to implement requirements for the use of reclaimed refrigerant in their municipal buildings, creating an additional demand opportunity for reclaimed refrigerant. We are committed to elevating the importance of responsible refrigerant management through our promotion of field recovery practices throughout the industry, and our efforts have expanded our recognition as a reclamation partner and improved our access to recovered refrigerant.



“Hudson’s unlevered balance sheet strengthened further during the quarter, with $81 million in cash at March 31, 2025. We remain focused on our capital allocation strategy which includes investing in organic growth, pursuing acquisition opportunities that will strengthen our capabilities or geographic reach, and to opportunistically repurchase our stock. To date in 2025 we have repurchased $4.5 million of common stock under our stock buyback plan,” Mr. Coleman concluded.





Three Months Results




For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Hudson reported:




  • Revenues of $55.3 million, a decrease of 15% compared to revenues of $65.3 million in the comparable 2024 period. The revenue decline is related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by slightly increased sales volume as compared to the first quarter of 2024.


  • Gross margin of 22%, compared to 33% in the first quarter of 2024. The gross margin compression in 2025 was predominately price driven.


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly to $8.2 million compared to $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Operating income of $3.1 million, compared to operating income of $12.8 million in the prior year period.


  • Net income of $2.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $9.6 million or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share in the same period of 2024.






Conference Call Information



Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 results.



Please visit this

link

at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.



A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52307.




About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™.  The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.




Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.














Investor Relations Contact:




John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau


IMS Investor Relations


(203) 972-9200



jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com


Company Contact:




Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO


Hudson Technologies, Inc.


(845) 735-6000



bcoleman@hudsontech.com
































































































































































































































































































































































































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)











March 31,




December 31,




2025


2024




(unaudited)





Assets







Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
81,048

$
70,134

Trade accounts receivable – net of allowance for credit losses of $822 and $1,079, respectively


27,452


13,629

Inventories


78,299


96,247

Income tax receivable


5,750


6,284

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


8,795


9,218


Total current assets


201,344


195,512








Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation


22,236


21,554

Goodwill


62,280


62,280

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization


13,278


14,100

Right of use asset


6,419


6,878

Other assets


2,328


2,328


Total Assets

$
307,885

$
302,652










Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







Current liabilities:






Trade accounts payable

$
11,271

$
8,692

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


36,388


33,813

Accrued payroll


3,133


3,704

Other short-term liabilities


1,600


1,600


Total current liabilities


52,392


47,809

Deferred tax liability


4,253


4,076

Long-term lease liabilities


4,418


4,917


Total Liabilities


61,063


56,802









Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders’ equity:






Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding








Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 43,975,786 and 44,284,374 respectively


440


443

Additional paid-in capital


109,009


110,792

Retained earnings


137,373


134,615


Total Stockholders’ Equity


246,822


245,850









Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$
307,885

$
302,652















































































































































































































































































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Income




(unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)







Three months




ended March 31,






2025





2024


Revenues

$
55,343


$
65,250


Cost of sales


43,275



43,829


Gross profit


12,068



21,421









Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative


8,170



7,947

Amortization


823



698


Total operating expenses


8,993



8,645









Operating income


3,075



12,776









Interest (income) expense


(576
)


214









Income before income taxes


3,651



12,562









Income tax expense


893



3,000









Net income

$
2,758


$
9,562








Net income per common share – Basic

$
0.06


$
0.21

Net income per common share – Diluted

$
0.06


$
0.20

Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic


44,057,774



45,509,423

Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted


45,621,413



47,468,520






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands)







Three months




ended March 31,






2025





2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$
2,758


$
9,562

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation


774



744

Amortization of intangible assets


823



698

Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment


549



397

Allowance for credit losses


(187
)


163

Share based compensation


45



279

Amortization of deferred finance costs


56



57

Deferred tax (benefit) expense


177



(853
)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Trade accounts receivable


(13,636
)


(10,930
)

Inventories


17,399



6,294

Prepaid and other assets


367



(140
)

Lease obligations







(1
)

Income taxes receivable


534



3,751

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


4,497



(10,954
)


Cash provided by (used in) operating activities


14,156



(933
)









Cash flows from investing activities:






Additions to property, plant, and equipment


(1,411
)


(960
)


Cash used in investing activities


(1,411
)


(960
)









Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of common stock







1

Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options







(3
)

Repurchase of common shares


(1,831
)






Cash used in financing activities


(1,831
)


(2
)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


10,914



(1,895
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


70,134



12,446


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
81,048


$
10,551









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid for interest

$
100


$
105








Cash paid for income taxes – net

$
182


$
102








Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$
699










Stocks mentioned

HDSN

