Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Revenue Decline Amid Low Refrigerant Prices and Strong Cash Position

Hudson Technologies reports Q1 2025 revenue decline due to low refrigerant prices, maintains strong cash position, and continues buyback program.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing a revenue of $55.3 million, a 15% decline from $65.3 million in the previous year due to lower refrigerant prices, despite a slight increase in sales volume. The gross margin decreased to 22% compared to 33% in Q1 2024, influenced largely by pricing pressures. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $81 million in cash and no debt, while continuing its share repurchase program, having bought back $4.5 million in stock thus far in 2025. CEO Brian F. Coleman expressed confidence in the company’s prospects, highlighting growth opportunities in refrigerant reclamation due to regulatory changes and promising market conditions as the cooling season approaches.
Potential Positives
- Reported $81 million in cash and no debt, indicating a strong financial position.
- Continued share repurchase program demonstrates commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Strengthened reclamation business through the acquisition of USA Refrigerants, positioning the company for future growth amidst the declining supply of virgin HFCs.
- Positive outlook on gross margin expectations for the core selling season, reflecting operational resilience.
Potential Negatives
- First quarter revenue decreased by 15% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales levels.
- Gross margin dropped to 22% from 33% in the first quarter of 2024, highlighting significant price-driven margin compression.
- Net income fell to $2.8 million, down from $9.6 million in the prior year period, demonstrating a substantial decrease in profitability.
FAQ
What were Hudson Technologies' first quarter revenue results?
Hudson Technologies reported revenues of $55.3 million for Q1 2025, a 15% decrease compared to Q1 2024.
How much cash did Hudson Technologies have at the end of March 2025?
As of March 31, 2025, Hudson Technologies had $81 million in cash and no debt.
What is Hudson Technologies' strategy for gross margin improvement?
The company aims for a mid-twenty percent gross margin during the core nine-month selling season.
How has the refrigerant market affected Hudson Technologies?
Decreased refrigerant prices have negatively impacted revenue despite slight increases in sales volume.
What are Hudson Technologies' plans regarding stock repurchases?
Hudson Technologies has repurchased $4.5 million of common stock as part of their ongoing stock buyback plan.
$HDSN Insider Trading Activity
$HDSN insiders have traded $HDSN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HDSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT P ABBATECOLA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $14,947
$HDSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $HDSN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. removed 1,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,254,000
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 997,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,566,853
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 993,833 shares (+282.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,545,588
- UBS GROUP AG removed 851,757 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,752,804
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 548,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,059,681
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 514,645 shares (+152.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,871,719
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 506,113 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,824,110
$HDSN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HDSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
Full Release
First quarter revenue reflects continued low refrigerant market price landscape
Reports $81 million in cash and no debt at March 31, 2025
Continues share repurchase program
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “First quarter 2025 revenue reflected a slight increase in refrigerant sales volume, which was more than offset by lower overall refrigerant market pricing as compared to last year’s first quarter. First quarter 2025 sequential market pricing declined slightly from the fourth quarter of 2024, contributing to gross margin of 22%. We expect to be on track for our mid-twenty percent expected gross margin as we move through the core portion of the nine-month selling season. Additionally, we saw continued strength in the refrigerant recovery activities that feed our reclamation business, bolstered by our strengthened capabilities from the strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants last year. We are pleased with the start to 2025 and remain focused on successfully executing on the elements of our business that we can control – most importantly by ensuring that our customers have the refrigerants they need as the weather turns warmer and the cooling season gets fully underway.
“We believe the current phase down of HFC refrigerants under the AIM Act provides a substantial long-term opportunity for the continued growth of our reclamation business as the supply of virgin HFCs declines. In addition, several states are beginning to implement requirements for the use of reclaimed refrigerant in their municipal buildings, creating an additional demand opportunity for reclaimed refrigerant. We are committed to elevating the importance of responsible refrigerant management through our promotion of field recovery practices throughout the industry, and our efforts have expanded our recognition as a reclamation partner and improved our access to recovered refrigerant.
“Hudson’s unlevered balance sheet strengthened further during the quarter, with $81 million in cash at March 31, 2025. We remain focused on our capital allocation strategy which includes investing in organic growth, pursuing acquisition opportunities that will strengthen our capabilities or geographic reach, and to opportunistically repurchase our stock. To date in 2025 we have repurchased $4.5 million of common stock under our stock buyback plan,” Mr. Coleman concluded.
Three Months Results
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Hudson reported:
Revenues of $55.3 million, a decrease of 15% compared to revenues of $65.3 million in the comparable 2024 period. The revenue decline is related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by slightly increased sales volume as compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Gross margin of 22%, compared to 33% in the first quarter of 2024. The gross margin compression in 2025 was predominately price driven.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly to $8.2 million compared to $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Operating income of $3.1 million, compared to operating income of $12.8 million in the prior year period.
Net income of $2.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $9.6 million or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share in the same period of 2024.
Conference Call Information
Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 results.
Please visit this
link
at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52307.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.
Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com
Company Contact:
Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
bcoleman@hudsontech.com
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
81,048
$
70,134
Trade accounts receivable – net of allowance for credit losses of $822 and $1,079, respectively
27,452
13,629
Inventories
78,299
96,247
Income tax receivable
5,750
6,284
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,795
9,218
Total current assets
201,344
195,512
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
22,236
21,554
Goodwill
62,280
62,280
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
13,278
14,100
Right of use asset
6,419
6,878
Other assets
2,328
2,328
Total Assets
$
307,885
$
302,652
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
11,271
$
8,692
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
36,388
33,813
Accrued payroll
3,133
3,704
Other short-term liabilities
1,600
1,600
Total current liabilities
52,392
47,809
Deferred tax liability
4,253
4,076
Long-term lease liabilities
4,418
4,917
Total Liabilities
61,063
56,802
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 43,975,786 and 44,284,374 respectively
440
443
Additional paid-in capital
109,009
110,792
Retained earnings
137,373
134,615
Total Stockholders’ Equity
246,822
245,850
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
307,885
$
302,652
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months
ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$
55,343
$
65,250
Cost of sales
43,275
43,829
Gross profit
12,068
21,421
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
8,170
7,947
Amortization
823
698
Total operating expenses
8,993
8,645
Operating income
3,075
12,776
Interest (income) expense
(576
)
214
Income before income taxes
3,651
12,562
Income tax expense
893
3,000
Net income
$
2,758
$
9,562
Net income per common share – Basic
$
0.06
$
0.21
Net income per common share – Diluted
$
0.06
$
0.20
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic
44,057,774
45,509,423
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted
45,621,413
47,468,520
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three months
ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
2,758
$
9,562
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
774
744
Amortization of intangible assets
823
698
Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment
549
397
Allowance for credit losses
(187
)
163
Share based compensation
45
279
Amortization of deferred finance costs
56
57
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
177
(853
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(13,636
)
(10,930
)
Inventories
17,399
6,294
Prepaid and other assets
367
(140
)
Lease obligations
—
(1
)
Income taxes receivable
534
3,751
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,497
(10,954
)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,156
(933
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(1,411
)
(960
)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,411
)
(960
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
1
Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options
—
(3
)
Repurchase of common shares
(1,831
)
—
Cash used in financing activities
(1,831
)
(2
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,914
(1,895
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
70,134
12,446
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
81,048
$
10,551
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
100
$
105
Cash paid for income taxes – net
$
182
$
102
Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
699
—
