Hudson Technologies' (NASDAQ:HDSN) investors will be pleased with their strong 201% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) share price is 201% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 30% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Hudson Technologies became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:HDSN Earnings Per Share Growth December 10th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Hudson Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Hudson Technologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hudson Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 196% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hudson Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Hudson Technologies (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

