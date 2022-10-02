Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) insiders sold US$4.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hudson Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Stephen Mandracchia, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$9.73 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$7.35). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Hudson Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:HDSN Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Hudson Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hudson Technologies insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hudson Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hudson Technologies shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Hudson Technologies insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Hudson Technologies (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

