Hudson Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 6, 2025 for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hudson Technologies will discuss Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 6, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call and webcast on March 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Interested participants should register in advance to receive dial-in and webcast information. A replay of the call will be available until April 5, 2025. Hudson Technologies specializes in sustainable refrigerant products and services, operating as a significant refrigerant reclaimer in the HVACR industry. They offer various services, including refrigerant management and real-time monitoring solutions, while also engaging in carbon offset projects. The press release includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and the associated risks that could affect the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast for discussing the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results provides transparency into the company's financial performance, fostering trust with investors.

The company highlights its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation within the refrigerant industry, potentially attracting environmentally-conscious clients and investors.

Hudson Technologies has established itself as a leader in refrigerant reclamation, which may enhance its competitive positioning in the market and demonstrate a robust business model.

The unveiling of their SmartEnergy OPS® service reflects the company's focus on technological advancement, indicating potential for future growth and efficiency improvements for clients' operations.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's future performance, highlighting potential vulnerabilities to market conditions and regulatory changes.

Identified risks such as potential environmental liability, customer concentration, and the ability to meet financial covenants may deter investors from having confidence in the firm's stability.

The mention of technological obsolescence and issues related to sourcing refrigerants signals risks that could impact the company's competitive positioning in the industry.

When will Hudson Technologies announce its Q4 2024 results?

Hudson Technologies will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access the Hudson Technologies conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering through the provided link at least 5 minutes before the start time.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the teleconference will be available until April 5, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international callers.

What services does Hudson Technologies provide?

Hudson Technologies offers refrigerant products, management services, monitoring services, and carbon offset projects for HVAC and refrigeration systems.

Who can I contact for more information about Hudson Technologies?

You can contact Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO, at Hudson Technologies for more information.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.





Please visit this



link



at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.





A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 5, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52007.







About Hudson Technologies







Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.







Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.













Investor Relations Contact:









John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau





IMS Investor Relations





(203) 972-9200







hudson@imsinvestorrelations.com















Company Contact:









Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO





Hudson Technologies, Inc.





(845) 735-6000







bcoleman@hudsontech.com









