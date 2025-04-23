Hudson Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7

Hudson Technologies will discuss Q1 2025 results in a conference call on May 7. Registration required.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. announced it will hold a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter results for 2025. Participants are encouraged to register at least five minutes prior to the call to obtain access details. A replay of the call will be available until June 6, 2025, via specific dialing options. Hudson Technologies, a leader in sustainable refrigerant products and services within the HVAC and refrigeration sector, has a robust history of innovation and commitment to environmental sustainability. Their offerings include various refrigerant management services and real-time monitoring solutions. The press release also highlights potential risks and uncertainties regarding future performance, urging investors to refer to the company's filings for more information.

Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, which allows for greater transparency and engagement with investors.

The company highlights its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the refrigerant industry, positioning itself as a leader in environmentally responsible practices.

Hudson Technologies offers a range of advanced services, such as SmartEnergy OPS® and predictive diagnostics, indicating a strong focus on technology and customer solutions in the energy sector.

Potential significant risks and uncertainties are disclosed, including changes in regulations, market demand, and competition, which could lead to material differences in the company's future performance.

The lengthy list of risks could indicate underlying vulnerabilities in the company's business model, raising concerns for investors.

The mention of possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services suggests a need for continual innovation, which may strain resources.

When is Hudson Technologies' first quarter 2025 conference call?

Hudson Technologies will hold their first quarter 2025 conference call on May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the webcast for the conference call?

You can access the webcast by visiting the provided link at least 5 minutes before the call starts.

What is the replay availability for the teleconference?

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 6, 2025, accessible by dialing (877) 481-4010.

What services does Hudson Technologies offer?

Hudson Technologies offers refrigerant sales, reclamation services, and SmartEnergy OPS® continuous monitoring for refrigeration systems.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations, contact John Nesbett or Jennifer Belodeau at IMS Investor Relations at (203) 972-9200.

$HDSN Insider Trading Activity

$HDSN insiders have traded $HDSN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HDSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT P ABBATECOLA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $14,947

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HDSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $HDSN stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HDSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HDSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HDSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HDSN forecast page.

WOODCLIFF, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 results.





A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52307.







About Hudson Technologies







Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.







Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.













Investor Relations Contact:









John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau





IMS Investor Relations





(203) 972-9200







hudson@imsinvestorrelations.com















Company Contact:









Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO





Hudson Technologies, Inc.





(845) 735-6000







bcoleman@hudsontech.com









