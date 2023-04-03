Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $8.70, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 14.24% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 90.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75 million, down 11.07% from the year-ago period.

HDSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $343 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.64% and +5.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.88% lower. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hudson Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.91, so we one might conclude that Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

