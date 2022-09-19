Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.91, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 19.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 10.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hudson Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78 million, up 28.61% from the year-ago period.

HDSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hudson Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.68.

Also, we should mention that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



