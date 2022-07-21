Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $8.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 7.2% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hudson Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

It is also worth noting that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

