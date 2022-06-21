Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $9.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hudson Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.99, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.