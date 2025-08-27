Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 27.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HDSN has returned 78.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, DNOW (DNOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.2%.

The consensus estimate for DNOW's current year EPS has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.5% this year, meaning that HDSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DNOW belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Technologies and DNOW as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

