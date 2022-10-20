Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $7.70, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had gained 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 14.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78 million, up 28.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million, which would represent changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.18, so we one might conclude that Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HDSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



