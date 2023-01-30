Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 3.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hudson Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34 million, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.48.

It is also worth noting that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.