Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $10.09, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 0.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 53.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34 million, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.92.

Meanwhile, HDSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

