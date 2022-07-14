Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.56, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 25.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.4, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HDSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.