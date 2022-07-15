Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.71, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 17.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 5.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $94 million, up 55.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.

We can also see that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

