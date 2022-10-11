Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $7.47, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 5.85% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78 million, up 28.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.81, so we one might conclude that Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HDSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

