Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $8.18, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refrigerant services company had gained 2.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 14.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78 million, up 28.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million, which would represent changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hudson Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12.

Investors should also note that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



