Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.98, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 7.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hudson Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.91, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

