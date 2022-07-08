Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $7.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 22.3% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 12.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

HDSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

Investors should also note that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

