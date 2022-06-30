Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hudson Technologies (HDSN) closed at $7.51, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 18.48% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $305.3 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +58.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hudson Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.73.

Meanwhile, HDSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.