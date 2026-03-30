Hudson Technologies Expands Portfolio With Solstice Licensing Deal

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN has entered into a licensing agreement with Solstice Advanced Materials for the reclamation and resale of R-448A and R-449A refrigerants across the United States and Canada. The patented HFO refrigerant blends are increasingly being adopted as lower GWP alternatives in accordance with the AIM Act.

By securing rights under this agreement, Hudson is positioning itself to move on the opportunity to grow its presence in the commercial refrigeration space by enabling reclamation and resale of patented next-generation lower GWP refrigerants. The phase-down of legacy refrigerants such as R-404A and R-507 has mandated this transition.

The agreement is built on the company’s longstanding relationship with Solstice and aligns with the strategic expansion of its sales and services amid environmental regulations. Hudson, one of the leading providers of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry, is now expected to benefit by achieving environmental goals and long-term business growth.

HDSN stock has lost 6.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.6% decline.



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HDSN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Century Aluminum Company CENX, ADT Inc. ADT and The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC.

While CENX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ADT and GRC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Aluminum’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.72 per share, indicating a 1,500% year-over-year rise. CENX’s shares have soared 167.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT’s 2026 earnings is pinned at 89 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.40%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.32 per share, indicating a 8.41% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 9.03%.

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Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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