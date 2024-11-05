Hudson Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Gerry Sweeney downgraded Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $7, down from $12, after the company reported Q3 results. The firm says its downgrade is driven by three factors: lower HFC prices through at least April 2025; lower refrigerant volumes; and continued margin pressure into 2025. The firm believes the first opportunity for price and volume improvements will not come until April or May, at the earliest, and believes the stock will likely remain range-bound in the $7 area, the analyst added.

