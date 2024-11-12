Hudson Pacific reports Q3 FFO 10c, consensus 11c

Reports Q3 revenue $200.4M, consensus $214.7M. “Year to date, we have leased 1.6 million square feet of office space, 25% ahead of this time last year, and following nearly 540,000 square feet signed in the third quarter, our leasing pipeline and touring activity remain strong,” commented Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific’s (HPP) Chairman and CEO. “Growth in west coast tenant requirements has begun to outpace the broader US office market, a trend we anticipate will continue, given more 4-5 day in-office mandates from major employers, slowing tech layoffs, solid venture and AI investments, and increased venture fundraising activity. On the studios side, while Los Angeles show counts have yet to normalize post-strike, we presently have contracts for or interest in nearly 80% of our film and television stages, with demand coalescing around 2025 production starts and recently bolstered by the Governor’s proposal to increase California’s film and television tax credit program to three quarters of a billion dollars. While all of these positive developments point to meaningfully improved operating performance in the year ahead, we are laser focused on maintaining financial flexibility, and with no debt maturities until the end of 2025, we have good momentum on multiple asset-level transactions to further enhance balance sheet strength.”

