Markets
HPP.PRC

Hudson Pacific Properties' Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

February 12, 2026 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $14.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.90% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HPP.PRC was trading at a 39.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.12% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HPP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock:

HPP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) is currently off about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPP) are off about 11.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Financial Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GV
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLGR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Dividend Stock List-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GV-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLGR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HPP.PRC
HPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.