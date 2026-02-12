Hudson Pacific Properties' Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $14.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.90% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HPP.PRC was trading at a 39.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.12% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for HPP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) is currently off about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPP) are off about 11.2%.

