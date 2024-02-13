Hudson Pacific Properties Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $13.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.60% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HPP.PRC was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 32.30% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP.PRC shares, versus HPP:

Below is a dividend history chart for HPP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: HPP.PRC) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HPP) are down about 15.3%.

