Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HPP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPP was $28.27, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.97 and a 75.15% increase over the 52 week low of $16.14.

HPP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). Zacks Investment Research reports HPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.61%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.