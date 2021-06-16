Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that HPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.67, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPP was $29.67, representing a -2.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.35 and a 59.34% increase over the 52 week low of $18.62.

HPP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). HPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports HPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.05%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

