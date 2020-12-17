Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.24, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPP was $25.24, representing a -34.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.81 and a 56.38% increase over the 52 week low of $16.14.

HPP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). HPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports HPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.02%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

