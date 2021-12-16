Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that HPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.61, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPP was $24.61, representing a -18.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.35 and a 8.18% increase over the 52 week low of $22.75.

HPP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports HPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.31%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hpp Dividend History page.

