Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.94, changing hands as low as $33.95 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.08 per share, with $38.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.47.

