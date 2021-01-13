Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.80, changing hands as high as $24.27 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $38.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.98.

