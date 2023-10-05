Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 7.44

The average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has been revised to 7.44 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of 6.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.53% from the latest reported closing price of 6.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.07%, a decrease of 28.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 157,394K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,029K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,361K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 40.72% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,896K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 74.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 121.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,353K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares, representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,433K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 99.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 6,468.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,403K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

