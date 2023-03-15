Hudson Pacific Properties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HPP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/23, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of HPP's recent stock price of $7.22, this dividend works out to approximately 3.46%, so look for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc to trade 3.46% lower — all else being equal — when HPP shares open for trading on 3/17/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.14 per share, with $28.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.25.

In Wednesday trading, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently down about 2.8% on the day.

